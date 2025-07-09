Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.92 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,472 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 114,747 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $28,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 954.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $10,875,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $50,577,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Illumina from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Illumina from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.42.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 24,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,616.26. This trade represents a 32.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $99.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average is $96.96. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

