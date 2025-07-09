Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.48 Million Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Badger Meter worth $29,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMI. Argus set a $240.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.60.

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BMI opened at $238.63 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.17 and a 12 month high of $256.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.93 and its 200-day moving average is $218.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

