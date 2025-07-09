Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Steel Dynamics worth $23,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $10,555,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $16,495,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Insider Activity

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,647.94. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,971,807.32. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.9%

STLD stock opened at $136.04 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $155.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $126.58.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.