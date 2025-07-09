Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 72.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 550,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 230,720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $28,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,544,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,487,000 after acquiring an additional 478,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,944,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,600,000 after purchasing an additional 229,820 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,283,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,132,000 after purchasing an additional 74,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,258,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 216,617 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 87,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,715.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $36,421.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,610.52. The trade was a 7.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LSCC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $70.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.00, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

