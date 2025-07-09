Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Synchrony Financial worth $26,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 69.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 107.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,030. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.58. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 13.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SYF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.89.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

