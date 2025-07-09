Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 35,768 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $29,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,463.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 65,480 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 81,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,896 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:ADM opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $66.08. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.86%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.