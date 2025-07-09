Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 358,778 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 132.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 358,778 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Cytokinetics worth $25,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 42.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 500.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 281.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 91.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $67,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,993.60. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $43,227.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,952.30. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,941 shares of company stock worth $2,334,186. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.92.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.59. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

