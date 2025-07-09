Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,844 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 498,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $27,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 92.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Robert Half during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHI opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.00. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.70.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.62%. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on Robert Half and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

