Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 74,149 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,149 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $25,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,002,650.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 318,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,879.50. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH stock opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $90.11. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

