Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,425 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $24,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 201.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Federal Signal Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $111.14. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.09.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.63 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Federal Signal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Federal Signal from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $120.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

