Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,804,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $25,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

