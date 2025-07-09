Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Mueller Industries worth $23,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,210,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,117.90. The trade was a 29.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $244,359.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 93,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,865.98. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,600. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.01. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 15.92%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.21%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.