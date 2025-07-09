Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $27,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.7%

PulteGroup stock opened at $108.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.71. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.08.

About PulteGroup



PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

