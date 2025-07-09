Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $24,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,589,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,332,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,994.78. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

