Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,218 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,218 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Exelixis worth $23,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 32.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $17,046,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Exelixis by 1,637.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 746,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 703,343 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 10.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $324,683.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 358,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,464,225.38. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomas J. Heyman sold 4,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $201,253.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,096.30. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817 over the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.28.
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
