Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 171,190 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,190 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $29,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 86,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 623,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,101,000 after buying an additional 68,708 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at about $229,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

URTH stock opened at $169.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.34. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $132.93 and a one year high of $171.02.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

