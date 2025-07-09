Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,687 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $25,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.30. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EIX. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

