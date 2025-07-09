Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Penumbra worth $23,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,493,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $3,553,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Penumbra from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.40.

NYSE:PEN opened at $247.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 233.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.47. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.01, for a total transaction of $598,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,957 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,282.57. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.55, for a total value of $268,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,499,494.70. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,810 shares of company stock worth $31,734,215. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

