Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,880 Shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Fortive worth $28,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,947,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,036,000 after buying an additional 3,810,997 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,730,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,763,000 after buying an additional 5,429,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,294,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,480,000 after buying an additional 103,015 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,904,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after buying an additional 166,123 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,493,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,290. This represents a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.63. Fortive Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

