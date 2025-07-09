Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,955 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.76% of Saul Centers worth $24,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1,249.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $93,713.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,221,928.34. The trade was a 1.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,210 shares of company stock worth $341,786. 50.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saul Centers Trading Down 0.7%

BFS stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $833.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Saul Centers had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $70.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 160.54%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

