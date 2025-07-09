Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 823 Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $27,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Churchill Downs by 159.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Churchill Downs by 39.6% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Churchill Downs by 154.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Churchill Downs by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 119,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill Downs

In related news, Director R Alex Rankin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $185,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 99,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,461.80. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Grissom acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.77 per share, with a total value of $927,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 38,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,877.13. This represents a 34.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

CHDN opened at $104.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average of $109.75. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.68 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

