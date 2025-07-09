Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 62 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.33.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $542.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $479.42 and a 200-day moving average of $442.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.49 and a 52-week high of $553.97.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 208,989 shares in the company, valued at $91,125,473.67. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.