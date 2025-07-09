Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,758,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,727,000.

Get BlackRock International Dividend ETF alerts:

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $711.23 million and a P/E ratio of 20.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.