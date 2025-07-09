Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,556,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,022,000 after purchasing an additional 456,976 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,883,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,570,000 after acquiring an additional 871,218 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,359,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,892,000 after acquiring an additional 130,094 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,009,000 after acquiring an additional 174,614 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $67.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average of $61.71.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.