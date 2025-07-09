Private Trust Co. NA Buys New Shares in NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.8% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 107,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 56,177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA CSHI opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $48.17 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $538.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74.

The Neos Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF (CSHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of US ultra-short term Treasury bills while utilizing a combined with a US large-cap put spread futures strategy.

