Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 553.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $237,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ULST opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

