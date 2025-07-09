Private Trust Co. NA Has $102,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,684 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in HP were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $825,398,000 after purchasing an additional 579,525 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HP by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $419,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in HP by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,511,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,351,000 after purchasing an additional 643,192 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in HP by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,289,164 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $303,105,000 after purchasing an additional 707,742 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

