Private Trust Co. NA Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro stock opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.95.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

