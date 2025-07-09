Private Trust Co. NA Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $882,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SYFI opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $36.29.

The AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (SYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global fixed income securities, primarily with below investment grade ratings, of any maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than four years.

