Private Trust Co. NA Has $130,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

RWK opened at $121.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day moving average is $113.17. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $93.24 and a 1-year high of $127.38. The company has a market cap of $845.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.31.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

