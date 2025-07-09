Private Trust Co. NA Has $80,000 Position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Haleon were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 422,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 108,775 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Haleon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 236,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Haleon by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 2,056.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

NYSE HLN opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

