Private Trust Co. NA Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 30,877.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,414.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 265,918 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,496.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

