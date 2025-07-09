Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 617.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Okta were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $31,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $34,164,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after buying an additional 16,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after buying an additional 73,840 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $58,268.49. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,021.28. This trade represents a 17.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $708,835.95. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,389.73. This trade represents a 26.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,935 shares of company stock worth $1,100,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $97.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.74. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.81, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

