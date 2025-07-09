Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 64,240 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,245,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 844 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This represents a 7.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.2%

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.92.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 105.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

