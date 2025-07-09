Private Trust Co. NA Invests $110,000 in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Private Trust Co. NA owned 0.06% of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAFM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,266,000.

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TAFM opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06.

About AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF

The AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (TAFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds from the US. The fund seeks to maintain an effective duration of 4 to 7 years TAFM was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

