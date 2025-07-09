Private Trust Co. NA Invests $70,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCW opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0862 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

