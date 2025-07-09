Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1944 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

