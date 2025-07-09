Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUCK. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 677,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after acquiring an additional 318,614 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 151,524 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,864,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 742.6% during the 1st quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 124,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 109,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 2,884.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 91,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 88,016 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUCK opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $25.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.

About Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

