Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 36 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 966.7% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.8%

VRSK opened at $302.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.93. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $257.59 and a one year high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 396.08% and a net margin of 33.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSK

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $1,630,360.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,821,985.18. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $1,755,314.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,456.16. The trade was a 30.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,945,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.