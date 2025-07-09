Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.27.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.06%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,121.31. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.