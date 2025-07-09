Private Trust Co. NA Sells 286 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,347,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,474,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,848,000 after purchasing an additional 765,645 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,238,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after purchasing an additional 253,021 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

