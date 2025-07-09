Private Trust Co. NA Sells 78 Shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nordson were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Nordson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Nordson by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Nordson stock opened at $221.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.69 and its 200 day moving average is $205.76. Nordson Corporation has a twelve month low of $165.03 and a twelve month high of $266.86.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 40.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

