Private Trust Co. NA Sells 800 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $122,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 117,750.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.02 and a 12 month high of $106.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.66.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

