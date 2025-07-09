Private Trust Co. NA Sells 813 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMAY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,819,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,902,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4,250.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the last quarter.

FMAY opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $42.24 and a one year high of $50.34.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

