Prologis (PLD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $1.41 per share and revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-5.810 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, analysts expect Prologis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 0.5%

PLD stock opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.23. Prologis has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.95 and its 200 day moving average is $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, CJS Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prologis stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 629.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.