Promising Gold Stocks To Follow Now – July 7th

Robinhood Markets, Bit Digital, CocaCola, Freeport-McMoRan, and Royal Gold are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the exploration, mining, or production of gold. They offer investors exposure to gold’s price movements and potential corporate profits, albeit with added volatility from operational and business risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $93.08. The company had a trading volume of 38,642,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,573,303. The firm has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $100.88.

Bit Digital (BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

BTBT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.46. 149,498,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,484,596. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. Bit Digital has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 5.25.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.94. 6,444,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,140,530. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64. CocaCola has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.80. 9,774,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,465,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $52.61.

Royal Gold (RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

NASDAQ RGLD traded down $13.94 on Monday, reaching $165.88. 2,091,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,028. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.67. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.44. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $191.78.

