Promising Manufacturing Stocks To Research – July 7th

Oracle, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, WNS, Rocket Lab, BigBear.ai, Salesforce, and GE Vernova are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the materials and products that a company holds at various stages of its production process, including raw materials, work-in-progress and finished goods. They represent both the inputs required to manufacture items and the outputs awaiting sale or distribution. Proper management of these stocks helps balance production continuity, storage costs and customer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.10. 10,471,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,162,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $237.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.94. 9,207,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,442,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $237.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

WNS (WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

WNS stock traded up $9.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.75. 20,193,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. WNS has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $74.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WNS

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 26,879,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,135,538. Rocket Lab has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.81 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.65. 130,918,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,192,092. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.09 on Monday, hitting $269.06. 3,143,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded up $8.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $525.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,428. GE Vernova has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $532.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $461.19 and its 200-day moving average is $383.54. The company has a market cap of $143.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Recommended Stories