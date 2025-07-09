Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Consider – July 7th

Eli Lilly and Company, Mustang Bio, and AbbVie are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter medications. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the biopharmaceutical sector’s growth potential, which is driven by drug approvals, patent lifecycles and evolving healthcare regulations. Their performance often hinges on clinical trial outcomes, regulatory decisions and competitive pressures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $9.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $771.10. 1,785,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,791. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $773.61 and its 200 day moving average is $800.26. The stock has a market cap of $730.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Mustang Bio (MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

MBIO stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.47. 272,486,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,416. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $15.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,242,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,692. The firm has a market cap of $330.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.68.

