QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

QBE Insurance Group Limited – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 26,928 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 22,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

QBE Insurance Group Trading Down 0.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

