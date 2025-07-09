Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quaker Houghton were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,494 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,153,000 after acquiring an additional 120,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,689,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Houghton Stock Performance

Shares of KWR opened at $126.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Quaker Houghton has a 52-week low of $95.91 and a 52-week high of $193.74.

Quaker Houghton Dividend Announcement

Quaker Houghton ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $442.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.23 million. Quaker Houghton had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Quaker Houghton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KWR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Quaker Houghton from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

